Andhra Pradesh Police Arrests TDP Chief, Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu In Skill Development Corporation Scam Case |

Andhra Pradesh Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyala on Saturday morning in connection with an alleged corruption in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam case. Soon after his arrest, TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's counsel said, "CID has taken Chandrababu for a medical check-up after high Blood Pressure and diabetes were detected. We are approaching the High Court for bail."

The former Andhra Pradesh CM has been booked under several IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery), according to the notice, news agency PTI reported.

Along with those charges, the Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him. The notice was served under CrPC Section 50 (1) (2).

The CID team earlier today served an arrest warrant to former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader, N Chandrababu Naidu, in Nandyal district in connection to the alleged corruption charges. High drama was witnessed at Nandyal as a team of police officials reached the area to take the TDP leader in custody in the early hours of Saturday.

They however could not proceed earlier as a group of workers got into an argument with the policemen questioning the late-night action as Naidu sat on a bus as part of his Nandyal visit.

TDP Workers Oppose Their Leader's Arrest

A minor scuffle was also witnessed between TDP workers and police personnel. TDP leaders criticized the police for the late-night action against the senior leader. Reportedly, some of the party workers were detained by the police.

According to the officials, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area under the command of DIG Raghurama Reddy. However, the police have not responded to the party leaders' questions saying that the remand report contains everything.

"We have evidence. We gave it to the High Court. The remand report contains all the contents. We will give a remand report before taking him to Vijayawada," the CID officials could be heard saying during the scuffle.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP chief's son Nara Lokesh staged a protest following his father N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in connection with a corruption case.