Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Srichakra Oil Mill in East Godavari district

East Godavari () [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Fire breaks out at Srichakra Oil Mill at Peeraramachandrapuram village in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

Minutes after the incident, the fire tenders rushed to the incident spot to douse the flames. Fire-fighting operation underway. No casualty or injury was reported.

Anaparti PS additional sub-Inspector Alikhan and his team are present at the spot and monitoring the rescue activities. So far no injuries and loss of life have been reported by the police. The cause of the accident and the value of loss are yet to be ascertained.