e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila arrested after clash between her supporters and KCR party workers

Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila arrested after clash between her supporters and KCR party workers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Earlier, a few people had tried to light the YSRTP campaigning bus, in the convoy of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy, on fire. | ANI
Follow us on

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's sister YS Sharmila was arrested after clash between her supporters and KCR party workers, NDTV reported.

Earlier, a few people had tried to light the YSRTP campaigning bus, in the convoy of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy, on fire.

People who tried to light the bus fled away from the spot. Situation under control, R.V Phaninder, ACP Narsampet informed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Why are they using my name? Medha Patkar responds to PM’s criticism

Why are they using my name? Medha Patkar responds to PM’s criticism

Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra given extension of 16 more months

Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra given extension of 16 more months

Kerala government to recover loss suffered in Vizhinjam protest violence from protesters

Kerala government to recover loss suffered in Vizhinjam protest violence from protesters

Assam-Meghalaya border clash: 'State govt to set up border posts at sensitive areas,' says...

Assam-Meghalaya border clash: 'State govt to set up border posts at sensitive areas,' says...

Manipal University suspends professor for calling Muslim student 'terrorist' in classroom

Manipal University suspends professor for calling Muslim student 'terrorist' in classroom