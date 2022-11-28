Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila arrested after clash between her supporters and KCR party workers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's sister YS Sharmila was arrested after clash between her supporters and KCR party workers, NDTV reported.
Earlier, a few people had tried to light the YSRTP campaigning bus, in the convoy of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy, on fire.
People who tried to light the bus fled away from the spot. Situation under control, R.V Phaninder, ACP Narsampet informed.
