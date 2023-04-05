'Andhera chhatega, Suraj niklega, Kamal khilega': 43 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is one of India's most prominent political parties, known for its pro-Hindu nationalist stance and economic liberalization policies. It was founded on April 6, 1980, and since then, it has grown to become the ruling party of India.

Every year, the BJP celebrates its foundation day on April 6, marking the party's formation and its journey to becoming a formidable political force in India. The day is significant for BJP workers and supporters, who take pride in the party's achievements and renew their commitment to its ideology.

During the celebration of the BJP's foundation day, one of the predictions made by the party's first president, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Mumbai in 1980, has struck a chord with party members. He had given his colleagues the assurance that "Andhera Chatega, Sooraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega" (which means that the darkness will dissipate, the sun will rise, and the lotus will blossom).

The Lotus has been the poll symbol of the BJP since its inception.

The BJP's journey began in the aftermath of the Emergency, a period of political turmoil in India in the mid-1970s. Several opposition parties came together to form the Janata Party and defeated the ruling Congress party in the 1977 elections. However, internal differences led to the Janata Party's collapse, and the BJP emerged as its successor.

The BJP's early years were marked by struggles to establish itself as a credible alternative to the Congress party. The party faced setbacks in the 1984 and 1989 elections, but it continued to build its grassroots support base and expand its organizational structure.

In the 1990s, the BJP's fortunes changed dramatically. The party launched a campaign to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, which became a rallying point for its Hindu nationalist base. The movement brought the BJP to power in several states and paved the way for its victory in the 1998 and 1999 general elections.

Since then, the BJP has been a dominant force in Indian politics, winning several state elections and becoming the ruling party at the center in 2014. Its leader, Narendra Modi, has been the Prime Minister of India since then, winning re-election in 2019 with a resounding mandate.

The BJP's ideology is based on a blend of Hindu nationalism and economic liberalism. It espouses the idea of a strong, unified India, and seeks to promote Hindu culture and values. It also advocates for market-oriented economic policies and the development of India as a global power.

The BJP's foundation day is an occasion for its leaders and workers to reflect on the party's journey and its future goals. It is also a time to renew the party's commitment to its core values and to reach out to new supporters. On this day, BJP leaders address rallies and meetings across the country, highlighting the party's achievements and outlining its vision for the future.

In recent years, the BJP's foundation day celebrations have taken on added significance, as the party has faced criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups over its policies and actions. The party's leaders have used the occasion to rebut these criticisms and assert the BJP's commitment to the welfare of all Indians.

