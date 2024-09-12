 Andaman Police Crack Down On Heroin Trafficking, Seize 2.075 kg Worth ₹14 Crore; 7 Arrested
Andaman Police Crack Down On Heroin Trafficking, Seize 2.075 kg Worth ₹14 Crore; 7 Arrested

"The police had received secret information on August 24 that an individual had heroin with him, and based on that, he was arrested and 1.295 kg of heroin was found with him. An FIR was immediately registered," Superintendent of Police, South Andaman, IPS Niharika Bhat said.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image

Port Blair: The Andaman police on Thursday cracked the whip against heroin trafficking network and seized drugs weighing 2.075 kg, worth Rs 14 crore in the international market.

Superintendent of Police, South Andaman, IPS Niharika Bhat, said in a press conference that secret information was received on August 24 regarding the heroin.

Statements Of Superintendent of Police, South Andaman, IPS Niharika Bhat

"The police had received secret information on August 24 that an individual had heroin with him, and based on that, he was arrested and 1.295 kg of heroin was found with him. An FIR was immediately registered," SP added.

article-image

Further, she added that upon investigation, it was found that three other people were also involved in the case.

"Upon investigation with the arrested individual, names of three other people were revealed. Further investigation revealed that the drugs received in Port Blair were sent via the sea route which was then sent to Kolkata," she added.

Upon investigation in Kolkata, 798 grams of heroin were recovered.

"The rest of the heroin was smuggled by the other people in Kolkata and upon investigation, 798 gram heroin was seized in Kolkata. A total of seven people have been arrested in the case."

Superintendent of Police, South Andaman, IPS Niharika Bhat On Increasing Cases Of Drug Abuse In The Island

On the increasing cases of drug abuse in the islands, SP Niharika said that awareness is being created among the people, the youth community in particular, about the ill effects of drugs and alcoholism.

"The police have been creating massive awareness among the youth community about the ill effects of drugs and alcoholism and have been trying their best to prevent any such cases from occurring in the future," she said.

She also appealed to the people of Andaman to inform the police in case they receive any information about drugs being smuggled, transported, or used.

"I appeal to the people of Andaman to inform the police immediately if they receive any information on drugs being smuggled, transported or used," she said.

