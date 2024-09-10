 GST Council Meeting: From Rate Cuts On Cancer Drugs, Namkeens To Panel On Insurance Premiums; Here Are The Key Takeaways
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Council Meeting: From Rate Cuts On Cancer Drugs, Namkeens To Panel On Insurance Premiums; Here Are The Key Takeaways

GST Council Meeting: From Rate Cuts On Cancer Drugs, Namkeens To Panel On Insurance Premiums; Here Are The Key Takeaways

One of the most discussed aspects of the meeting has been the GST cut on life-saving cancer drugs. In addition to the recent custom duty cuts on cancer drugs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a further reduction in GST on cancer drugs from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
article-image

The 54th Goods and Services Tax or GST Council Meeting, transpired on September 9. The meeting was headed by the Union Finance Minister and included state ministers holding finance portfolios from all the states.

Some crucial decisions were made in this pertinent meeting. Here are some of the key takeaways.

GST On Life-Saving Cancer Drugs

One of the most discussed aspects of the meeting has been the GST cut on life-saving cancer drugs. In addition to the recent custom duty cuts on cancer drugs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a further reduction in GST on cancer drugs from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2024 Scorecards To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in, Steps To Download
NEET PG 2024 Scorecards To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in, Steps To Download
Thane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured
Thane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured
Mumbai Cha Maharaja In Khetwadi: Take Darshan Of Tallest Ganpati Bappa In The City
Mumbai Cha Maharaja In Khetwadi: Take Darshan Of Tallest Ganpati Bappa In The City
Lalita Saptami 2024: Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Follow
Lalita Saptami 2024: Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Follow

These medications include Trastuzumab, Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab.

Read Also
Ram Mandir Construction In Ayodhya Likely To Generate ₹400 Crore GST: Champat Rai
article-image

Insurance Premiums and GST

Another long-standing demand in the GST paradigm has been surrounding Life and Health Insurance premiums. In this matter, the council announced the setting up of a panel of a Group of Ministers on reduction of GST on insurance.

This group will be headed by NDA-ally and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The panel is expected to submit its report by the end of October.

Government Cess

Like in the case of insurance, the finance minister has announced the formulation of Group of Ministers panel in the matter to look into the Cess levied. This panel is deployed to look into the functionality of Cess post-March 2026 and beyond and whether it could take a different shape while retaining its revenue generation abilities.

Read Also
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray
article-image

Exemption For Foreign Airlines

In what is seen as major relief for some players in the airline business, GST has been waived on the import of services by foreign airlines operating in India through branch offices, head offices, or other locations outside the country.

Furthermore, it is being said that past period issues will be regularised.

Other Cuts and Exemptions

The council has reduced GST levied from the previous 18 per cent to the new 12 per cent. In addition, the council also announced GST exemption on research funding procured by universities and research centres established by central or state government laws.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple Intelligence Comes To iPhone, iPad And Mac Next Month

Apple Intelligence Comes To iPhone, iPad And Mac Next Month

GST Council Meeting: From Rate Cuts On Cancer Drugs, Namkeens To Panel On Insurance Premiums; Here...

GST Council Meeting: From Rate Cuts On Cancer Drugs, Namkeens To Panel On Insurance Premiums; Here...

Apple Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series Starts At ₹79,900; Smartphones & More To Be Available In India...

Apple Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series Starts At ₹79,900; Smartphones & More To Be Available In India...

Top 5 Stocks For September 10: JK Cement, AU Bank, Hero Motocorp & Others In Focus

Top 5 Stocks For September 10: JK Cement, AU Bank, Hero Motocorp & Others In Focus

Ram Mandir Construction In Ayodhya Likely To Generate ₹400 Crore GST: Champat Rai

Ram Mandir Construction In Ayodhya Likely To Generate ₹400 Crore GST: Champat Rai