GST Council Meeting: From Rate Cuts On Cancer Drugs, Namkeens To Panel On Insurance Premiums; Here Are The Key Takeaways

The 54th Goods and Services Tax or GST Council Meeting, transpired on September 9. The meeting was headed by the Union Finance Minister and included state ministers holding finance portfolios from all the states.

Some crucial decisions were made in this pertinent meeting. Here are some of the key takeaways.

GST On Life-Saving Cancer Drugs

One of the most discussed aspects of the meeting has been the GST cut on life-saving cancer drugs. In addition to the recent custom duty cuts on cancer drugs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a further reduction in GST on cancer drugs from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

GST rates on cancer drugs are being brought down. It is being reduced from 12% to 5% in order to further reduce the cost of cancer treatment.



These medications include Trastuzumab, Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab.

Insurance Premiums and GST

Another long-standing demand in the GST paradigm has been surrounding Life and Health Insurance premiums. In this matter, the council announced the setting up of a panel of a Group of Ministers on reduction of GST on insurance.

Two new GoMs (Group of Ministers) have been decided. One is on the medical and health insurance. It will be the rate rationalisation GoM headed by the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar but with newer members added for this limited purpose.



This group will be headed by NDA-ally and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The panel is expected to submit its report by the end of October.

Recommendations during 54th meeting of the GST Council



GST Council recommends Group of Ministers (GoM) on life and health insurance related GST with existing GoM on Rate Rationalisation; to submit report by end of October 2024



Government Cess

Like in the case of insurance, the finance minister has announced the formulation of Group of Ministers panel in the matter to look into the Cess levied. This panel is deployed to look into the functionality of Cess post-March 2026 and beyond and whether it could take a different shape while retaining its revenue generation abilities.

Exemption For Foreign Airlines

In what is seen as major relief for some players in the airline business, GST has been waived on the import of services by foreign airlines operating in India through branch offices, head offices, or other locations outside the country.

Furthermore, it is being said that past period issues will be regularised.

The GST Council has today decided that the funds given for research and development to Central and State Government universities and those who have obtained Income Tax Exemption would be exempted from GST.



Other Cuts and Exemptions

The council has reduced GST levied from the previous 18 per cent to the new 12 per cent. In addition, the council also announced GST exemption on research funding procured by universities and research centres established by central or state government laws.