 Ram Mandir Construction In Ayodhya Likely To Generate ₹400 Crore GST: Champat Rai
"My estimate is that the government will get around Rs 400 crore as GST from the construction of Ram temple. A total of 18 temples will be built in the complex being developed on 70 acres. It will include temples of Maharishi Valmiki, Shabri and Tulsidas. We will pay 100 per cent tax. Not a rupee in tax will be reduced," he informed.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Monday said the ongoing construction work connected to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will generate about Rs 400 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST).

GST Collection From Ram Temple

However, the actual tax collection figure will be known only after the completion of the construction work, Rai said at a public felicitation function here.

Ram Temple in Ayodhya will generate about Rs 400 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Ram Temple in Ayodhya will generate about Rs 400 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST). | Representational Image

Temple Constructed With Societal Cooperation

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is being constructed with the cooperation of society and arrangements are such that no one will face problems even if two lakh devotees arrive, said Rai, who is also international vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

"I don't know how many people, their families and relatives suffered during the movement to build a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. This yagya (movement) is no less than the 1,000-year-old fight for independence. | Champat Rai

"I don't know how many people, their families and relatives suffered during the movement to build a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. This yagya (movement) is no less than the 1,000-year-old fight for independence. It (agitation) was held for public welfare," he said.

Rai had visited Bakawa village in Khargone district on Sunday to finalise the lingam for the construction of a Shiva temple in the complex in Ayodhya.

"I had gone there on the suggestion of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer," Rai said.

Situated on the banks of river Narmada, Bakawa famous for the construction of beautiful Shivlings, which are consecrated in temples across the world.

