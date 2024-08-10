 Rajasthan: BSF Recovers 3 Kg Of Heroin At Vijit Post Of India-Pakistan Border Near Anupgarh In Ganganagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: BSF Recovers 3 Kg Of Heroin At Vijit Post Of India-Pakistan Border Near Anupgarh In Ganganagar

Rajasthan: BSF Recovers 3 Kg Of Heroin At Vijit Post Of India-Pakistan Border Near Anupgarh In Ganganagar

A total of 38.478 kg of heroin coming from Pakistan has been seized by BSF, and police in Anupgarh alone in the past seven months (January 1 to July 25, 2024). Talking about the entire Bikaner range, 51.746 kg of heroin has been seized during this period.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
article-image

Jaipur: Pakistan once again tried to smuggle heroin into India using drones. BSF found one such drone 3 kg heroin at the Vijit post of the India-Pakistan border near Anupgarh in Ganganagar Rajasthan. The price of heroin in the international market is said to be around Rs 15 crore. 

About The Seizure

FPJ Shorts
Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was 'Improvised': 'It Became Historical Scene'
Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was 'Improvised': 'It Became Historical Scene'
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area; VIDEO
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area; VIDEO
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha Tumhari..'
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha Tumhari..'
Mumbai: Coastal Road To Have NO Hoardings On Reclaimed Lands, Traffic NOC Mandatory, Says BMC's Draft Policy 2024
Mumbai: Coastal Road To Have NO Hoardings On Reclaimed Lands, Traffic NOC Mandatory, Says BMC's Draft Policy 2024

BSF officials said that a Drone has been found in the field of Kaluram Nayak near village 30 APD of Anupgarh. The farmer informed about this on Saturday morning. The team reached the spot and recovered 3 kg of heroin wrapped in a yellow packet along with a Pakistani drone from the field. The BSF has handed over the case to the local Police. SHO Anil Kumar said that an FIR has been registered in the case. 

Read Also
Rajasthan Drug Haul: MDMA Factory Busted In Jodhpur, Drugs Worth ₹107 Crore Seized
article-image

As per the reports, the incidents of heroin smuggling through drones in districts Like Bikaner, Sriganganagar, and Anupgarh near the international border with Pakistan increased over the last three years.

A total of 38.478 kg of heroin coming from Pakistan has been seized by BSF, and police in Anupgarh alone in the past seven months (January 1 to July 25, 2024). Talking about the entire Bikaner range, 51.746 kg of heroin has been seized during this period. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area;...

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area;...

'I Haven't Been Able To Study At All, I Will Fail...': MBBS Student Blames Wife In VIDEO Before...

'I Haven't Been Able To Study At All, I Will Fail...': MBBS Student Blames Wife In VIDEO Before...

Ghaziabad: Hindu Activists Burn Huts, Attack Residents Accusing Them Of Being Bangladeshis; Police...

Ghaziabad: Hindu Activists Burn Huts, Attack Residents Accusing Them Of Being Bangladeshis; Police...

Rajasthan: BSF Recovers 3 Kg Of Heroin At Vijit Post Of India-Pakistan Border Near Anupgarh In...

Rajasthan: BSF Recovers 3 Kg Of Heroin At Vijit Post Of India-Pakistan Border Near Anupgarh In...

PM Modi To Unveil 109 Climate-Resilient & Biofortified Crop Varieties In Delhi On August 11

PM Modi To Unveil 109 Climate-Resilient & Biofortified Crop Varieties In Delhi On August 11