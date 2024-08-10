Rajasthan: BSF Recovers 3 Kg Of Heroin At Vijit Post Of India-Pakistan Border Near Anupgarh In Ganganagar

Jaipur: Pakistan once again tried to smuggle heroin into India using drones. BSF found one such drone 3 kg heroin at the Vijit post of the India-Pakistan border near Anupgarh in Ganganagar Rajasthan. The price of heroin in the international market is said to be around Rs 15 crore.

About The Seizure

BSF officials said that a Drone has been found in the field of Kaluram Nayak near village 30 APD of Anupgarh. The farmer informed about this on Saturday morning. The team reached the spot and recovered 3 kg of heroin wrapped in a yellow packet along with a Pakistani drone from the field. The BSF has handed over the case to the local Police. SHO Anil Kumar said that an FIR has been registered in the case.

On intervening night of 9-10 Aug 2024, alert troops of #BSF SriGanganagar deployed along Indo-Pak border in general area #Anupgarh, recovered a #Drone carrying narcotics intruding from Pakistan. A packet weighing 3.2 kg of suspected #Heroin was recovered.#FirstLineOfDefence pic.twitter.com/uha1BWJ6dW — BSF RAJASTHAN (@BSF_Rajasthan) August 10, 2024

As per the reports, the incidents of heroin smuggling through drones in districts Like Bikaner, Sriganganagar, and Anupgarh near the international border with Pakistan increased over the last three years.

A total of 38.478 kg of heroin coming from Pakistan has been seized by BSF, and police in Anupgarh alone in the past seven months (January 1 to July 25, 2024). Talking about the entire Bikaner range, 51.746 kg of heroin has been seized during this period.