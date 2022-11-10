e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndaman and Nicobar island hit by earthquake of 4.3 magnitude

Andaman and Nicobar island hit by earthquake of 4.3 magnitude

The earthquake occurred at around 2.29 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 07:29 AM IST
article-image
Andaman and Nicobar island hit by earthquake of 4.3 magnitude | Picture for representation
Follow us on

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at around 2.29 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

Read Also
Nepal: Two earthquakes within 24 hours rock the country, toll rises to 6
article-image

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 02:29:36 IST, Lat: 9.45 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 10 Km,Location: 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

This comes a day after earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday. The tremors were felt at around 1.57 am.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt whose epicentre, according to National Center for Seismology, was in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was also recorded in Uttarkhand's Pithoragarh in the wee hours of Wednesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Andaman and Nicobar island hit by earthquake of 4.3 magnitude

Andaman and Nicobar island hit by earthquake of 4.3 magnitude

Uttar Pradesh: SP-RLD to jointly contest UP by-polls; BJP planning to give tough challenge in SP...

Uttar Pradesh: SP-RLD to jointly contest UP by-polls; BJP planning to give tough challenge in SP...

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee says BJP won’t come back to power in 2024

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee says BJP won’t come back to power in 2024

Amid quashed SC, ST reservation by HC, Chhattisgarh govt trying to lower heat, calls special two-day...

Amid quashed SC, ST reservation by HC, Chhattisgarh govt trying to lower heat, calls special two-day...

Tamil Nadu: Medicos forced to strip, hit on testicles at medical college; seven seniors suspended

Tamil Nadu: Medicos forced to strip, hit on testicles at medical college; seven seniors suspended