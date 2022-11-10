Andaman and Nicobar island hit by earthquake of 4.3 magnitude | Picture for representation

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at around 2.29 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 02:29:36 IST, Lat: 9.45 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 10 Km,Location: 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

This comes a day after earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday. The tremors were felt at around 1.57 am.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt whose epicentre, according to National Center for Seismology, was in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was also recorded in Uttarkhand's Pithoragarh in the wee hours of Wednesday.