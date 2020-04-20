Anand Singh Bisht passes away at 89: All you need to know about Yogi Adityanath's father

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passed away on Monday morning at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi due to multiorgan failure.

"CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," said State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi.

Bisht was in a critical condition and he was admitted to AIIMS on March 15. He was suffering from kidney and liver ailment and was treated by doctors from the gastrology department.

On Sunday his health condition worsened and he had to be put on a ventilator. Apparently, he underwent dialysis on Sunday and was shifted to ICU ward later.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he will not take part in the last rites of his father tomorrow, to ensure enforcement of lockdown and to defeat coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Here's all you need to know about Anand Singh Bisht;

Anand Singh Bisht died at the age of 89 according to some reports. He used to live in Panchir village of Uttarakhand's Yamkeshwar region. Bisht was a retired forest ranger from the state forest department and had retired in the year 1991.