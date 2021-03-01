Amroha murder case convict Shabnam shifted back to Bareilly Jail, here's why

Lucknow: The death row convict Shabnam along with another woman convict were shifted to Bareilly Jail from Rampur after their picture within the Jail premises went viral on social media.

Rampur Jail Superintendent P.D. Salonia has suspended two jail employees, including a woman, in connection with the Shabnam’s viral picture along with another woman convict in Rampur Jail.

After the picture went viral on social media, the Rampur Jail authorities ordered an internal inquiry and found two jail employees, including a woman, had clicked a picture of Shabnam with the other woman convicted against the Jail Manual.

“After an internal inquiry, we found that the picture was clicked and made viral by two employees of the jail. They have been suspended and disciplinary action is being initiated against them,” said the Jail Superintendent.

Taking serious note of the incident amounting to breach of security and violation of Jail Manual, the District Magistrate A.K. Singh ordered for shifting the death row convict Shabnam and the other woman convict to Bareilly Jail.

She was lodged in Bareilly Jail before being shifted to Rampur Jail one and half years ago.