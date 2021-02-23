Uttar Pradesh: Amroha Court delays issue of Shabnam's death warrant

Lucknow: The District and Sessions Court in Amroha on Tuesday delayed issuing death warrant against Shabnam facing hanging till mercy petition against her is disposed off.

The Rampur Jail authorities had sent a report to the Court that Shabnam’s counsels have filed a mercy petition to the Governor Anandiben Patel. A copy of the mercy petition was placed before the court.

While the Supreme Court had rejected Shabnam’s review petition, the one filed by Salim is still pending. Counsels for Shabnam pleaded before the court to delay issuing death warrant till pendency of petitions.