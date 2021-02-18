Amroha murder case convict Shabnam now approaches UP Governor Anandiben Patel for mercy

Lucknow: Even as her mercy petition has been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind, Shabnam has filed a fresh mercy petition before Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Two counsels of Shabnam met her on Thursday in Rampur Jail. They held talks with her and suggested filing a fresh mercy petition.

Initially, Shabnam had refused but her counsels convinced her that she should file an appeal to the UP Governor, who is also a female and may look at it sympathetically.

It took counsels three hours to convince her. Finally, she signed the application for mercy petition addressed to the UP Governor Anandiben Patel for pardon.

The Rampur Jail Superintendent P.D. Salonia said that the two counsels had come to meet Shabnam. They have handed over a fresh mercy petition which is being sent to the honorable Governor Anandiben Patel.

Article 161 of the Constitution of India empowers the Governors of States to grant pardon.

Earlier, her 12-year-old son Taj had appealed to the President to forgive and pardon her. Fresh mercy petition, now to the Governor, is the last effort from her to save herself from the gallows.