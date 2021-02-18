Death row convict Shabnam's 12-year-old son urges President Kovind to save his mom from the gallows

Lucknow: Twelve-year-old Taj, born in a jail to Shabnam who had killed seven members of her own family, has pleaded with President Ram Nath Kovid for mercy and forgiveness on his mother's behalf.
Making a last-ditch attempt to save his convicted mother from the gallows, Taj has appealed to the President to review the mercy petition and forgive her. The President has already rejected Shabnam’s mercy petition paving way for her hanging along with her lover Salim.
Shabnam was two months pregnant when she axed seven of her family members with Salim. Taj was born in Moradabad Jail on December 13, 2008. Later, Shabnam’s friend Usman Saifi adopted her male child on July 30, 2015 when he was only six years and seven month old.
The couple, who resides in Sushil Vihar Colony in Bulandshahr, raised him like their own son. Taj is studying in Class VI and calls the couple 'Chote' Mummy and Papa.
Usman told media persons that Taj is aware of the heinous crime her mother had committed yet he decided to appeal to the President seeking mercy in a bid to save his mother from imminent death.
After knowing that she will face hanging, Usman took Taj to Rampur Jail on January 21 to let him meet his mother. During the meeting, Shabnam gave him a tight hug and cried loudly. She offered him toffees and money and held him close to her till the meeting time was over.
She asked Taj to study hard to be a good man and forget about his mother, said Usman, sharing words exchanged between Shabnam and Taj. He said that during the meeting Taj was quite most of the time. However, on our return, he shot many questions like why was she crying?
Usman has promised Shabnam that he will take Taj one last time before she is hanged. She is his mother and should not be deprived of meeting her son before death, said Usman.