Amritsar Blast Case: Punjab Police arrest 5 after three low-intensity explosions near Golden Temple rock the city

NSG team was at twin-blast site near Amritsar's Golden Temple for investigation

Amritsar: Punjab Police, on Thursday (May 11), said that they have solved the cases pertaining to low-intensity explosions reported near Golden Temple. DGP of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, in a tweet notified that they have arrested five persons.

DGP Yadav also said that the police will hold a press meet where they will speak about the case briefly.

Here's what he wrote: "Amritsar low intensity explosion cases solved. 5 persons arrested. Press Conference will be held in Amritsar. Punjab Police committed to maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab as per directions of CM Bhagwant Mann."

Amritsar low intensity explosion cases solved



5 persons arrested



Press Conference will be held in #Amritsar @PunjabPoliceInd committed to maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 11, 2023

Three low-intensity explosions in city

Amritsar in one week saw three low-intensity blasts near the Golden Temple which had created a tense situation in the holy city of Punjab. Security in the area was increased following the explosions which caused many injuries.

The latest explosion was heard on Thursday (May 11) morning near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, a lodge located in the vicinity of the Golden Temple.

Previously, a twin blasts were reported in the city within a span of 30 hours. The first blast happened on Saturday night near a sweet shop, causing minor injuries to a person. The second explosion took place in the same area but on the opposite side of the street.