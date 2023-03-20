Amritpal Singh still at large, says police; NSA invoked against 5 members of Waris Punjab De |

Punjab Police on Monday said that the National Security Act (NSA) has been imposed on five members of the pro-Khalistan outfit Waris De Punjab, whose controversial leader Amritpal Singh is “still on the run and efforts are on to nab him.”

Out of the five men, four have already been sent to Assam’s Dibrugarh and the fifth, Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh, is now being taken to Assam.

Meanwhile, suspension of internet services extended till Tuesday noon

To maintain the law and order situation in the bordering state of Punjab, the government has once again extended the suspension of internet services for another 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

In addition to this, the police, today, warned of taking strict action against those disturbing peace and communal harmony in the state.

Questions around Amritpal's detention

Meanwhile, as some are claiming that Singh has already been detained by the Punjab Police, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh, said that once Amritpal is arrested, the Director General of Police will inform about it.

"This is a matter related to security and if he is arrested, then the DGP will inform you," he said.

The Punjab Minister appealed to the public to maintain peace and brotherhood.

"Some evil forces, and conspiracies"

"There are some evil forces, and conspiracies are being hatched from inside and outside the country. But the police are doing good work and the atmosphere in the state won't deteriorate. I appeal to the people of Punjab to maintain peace and brotherhood," he said.

The Minister further added, "Similar conspiracies had taken place during the farmer's movement and there was a conspiracy to defame the farmer and now all that is being repeated." Earlier in the day, Punjab Police informed that the uncle and driver of Amritpal Singh have surrendered before the police.

The police said that a total of 112 arrests have been made in the case so far, as 34 were arrested on Sunday. The police also said that the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt is launched to nab him.

Previously the central agency sources informed news agency ANI that Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.

The vehicle used by 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh for his escape was also seized by Punjab Police, along with several other vehicles and ammunition.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. Security has also been enhanced across the state, as per the police.

Police conducts flag marches in various parts of Punjab

The police also conducted flag marches in various parts of the state to maintain law and order and instil confidence among people. Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

(With inputs from ANI)