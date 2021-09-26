Amit Shah urges CM's of Naxal-affected states to find permanent solution for left wing extremism within a year

Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged chief ministers of 10 states affected by Maoist activities to give priority to the problem of Left Wing Extremism for the next one year in order to find a permanent solution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it is very important to neutralize the sources of income of the Left Wing Extremists. "The agencies of the Central and State Governments should try to stop this by making a system together", Shah said.

The Union Minister said that it requires building pressure, increasing speed and better coordination.

The review meeting on 'Left-Wing extremism' under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday.

Chief Ministers of several Naxal-hit states including, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the meeting.

The home minister reviewed with the chief ministers and officials the security situation and ongoing operations against Maoists and development projects being carried out in the Naxalism-affected areas, the sources said.

Shah took stock of the requirements of the states, the strength of forces deployed to tackle the extremists, development works like the construction of roads, bridges, school, and health centres being carried out in Naxal-hit areas.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 07:06 PM IST