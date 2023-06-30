Amit Shah Takes A Swipe At Nitish Kumar, Says He's Trying To Hoodwink Lalu Yadav

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File pic

Having written off Rahul Gandhi as a political greenhorn, the BJP leadership is reconciled to the fact that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be ‘‘between Narendra Modi, who has been the Prime Minister for the last nine years, and a naïve Gandhi, who has been a probationer in politics for the last 20 years.’’

Determined to run down the other prime ministerial aspirants, Shah chided Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is the self-proclaimed architect of Opposition unity, as a ‘dal paltu’ who had betrayed the BJP.

Amit Shah takes a swipe at Nitish Kumar

Taking jibes at the JD-U chief, who had recently hosted the Opposition conclave in Patna, Shah said, “A person who keeps switching sides cannot be trusted with running Bihar.”

Then, in a deft bid to perhaps sow discord in Opposition ranks, Shah remarked that Nitish was trying to hoodwink Lalu ji (murkh bana rahe hain).

The allusion was to arch-rivals Kumar and Prasad joining hands and the promise made by the former that the latter's son, Tejashwi Yadav, currently the deputy CM, will “lead” the charge when the state faces the next assembly polls.

Shah's comments come after Opposition meeting

Shah’s comments have come within a week of a meeting of the opposition parties in the city on June 23. In his speech that lasted for about 25 minutes, Shah showered praise on PM Modi, recalling the grand reception on his recent visits abroad, where “one head of the state sought his autograph and yet another had touched his feet”.

“It is not the BJP, but the people of India, including Bihar, who are the indirect recipients of the honour,” said the home minister.

Shah says Nitish Kumar should have some 'lihaaz'

The BJP leader frowned at Nitish’s oft repeated charge that the ruling dispensation had accomplished nothing and was only obsessed with “prachar-prasar” (propaganda).

“Kumar should have some respect (lihaaz) for those with whom he had allied for so long,” said Shah, reeling out figures and statistics to underscore the Centre's contribution to Bihar’s growth, especially with the launch of projects like the Patna Metro and the proposed AIIMS at Darbhanga.