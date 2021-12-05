'Amit Shah should be sacked': From Asaduddin Owaisi to Mamata Banerjee, here's who said what on Nagaland firing incident

At least 13 civilians were gunned down by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district, police said on Sunday, adding that it is investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity. One soldier also died in rioting which followed.

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening, the police officer said.

The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), he said.

An angry mob soon surrounded army vehicles at the spot and in the ensuing melee a soldier died and at least three vehicles were torched.

Ordering a Court of Inquiry into the incident, Army said one of its personnel was killed and several others were seriously injured.

It said that the incident and its aftermath is "deeply regretted" and the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has promised a high-level probe into the incident and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity, the officer said.

Official sources told news agency PTI that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane have been briefed about the incident.

"Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," a statement issued by the headquarters of the Army's 3 Corps said.

"The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," it added.

Reacting to the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah a high-level Special Investigation Team has been constituted by the state government and it will "thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families." "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives," he said.

Meanwhile, according to reports, mobile internet and bulk messaging services have been suspended. Also, the famous Hornbill festival in Kohima has been shut down.

Here's how the Opposition reacted:

1. Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre, saying the government must give a "real reply" as to what is the home ministry doing when "neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land".

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "This is heart wrenching. GOI must give a real reply. What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land?"

2. Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"Worrisome news from #Nagaland. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice!" Banerjee tweeted.

3. Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked following the incident.

"Condolences to families of all those who lost their lives in Nagaland today. @AmitShah should be sacked. All his peace accords with fringe groups were meant to deceive. 7 officers were killed by insurgents in Manipur in Nov. No peace in NE, only violence," he tweeted.

4. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

"Heartbreaking news coming out of Nagaland, my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. They deserve justice," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With PTI inputs)

