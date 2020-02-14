Amit Shah pulls a Rahul Gandhi, says 'million ton' instead of 'trillion'

The Indian government is apparently prepared to take the economy to '5 million ton'. And with the economy slowing down in recent times, that might be a rather heavy burden to bear.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah however is not daunted.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit he said that the country's economy had been brought to $2 trillion over the last 70 years.

"From 2014 to 2019, under Modiji, the economy has moved from $2 trillion to $2.9 trillion," he said.

Shah then went on to add that he was certain that "3 million ton ke base par, 5 million ton jane ke liye hum tayyar hai."

If you're confused by the above statements, well, you're not alone. Not everyone was sure what a 'million ton' was, or even why as measure of weight would be involved in the economy.

Now, it cannot be said that Shah was unaware of the word 'trillion'. Apart from having used it on several different occasions (to discuss the economy), he had even mentioned it a few times during the interview itself. The gaffe thus becomes more baffling, especially when he repeats it within a second or two.

Twitter was quick to catch on, with many pointing out the Minister's blunder.