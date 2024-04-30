Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Delhi Police Issues Summons To Telangana CM, 15 Others; Asked To Appear On May 1

New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police issued summons to 16 individuals across 7 to 8 states in connection with the circulation of a 'doctored' video featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the alleged 'fake' video, the Union Home Minster is purportedly heard saying that the BJP stands against the reservations in the country. However, the BJP has since flagged the viral clip as fake.

The summons were issued under Sections 91 and 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), asking the persons concerned to join the investigation and provide relevant documents and electronic devices as evidence.

According to police sources, those summoned include six members of the ruling Congress in Telangana, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. They, along with other persons from several states, were asked to appear for questioning on May 1 at the IFSO unit in Delhi's Dwarka.

About CrPC Section 160 & Section 91

CrPC Section 160 allows police to summon a person for investigation, while Section 91 allows police to seek specific documents or gadgets to be presented as evidence.

Read Also Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Delhi Police Summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy On May 1

Delhi Police Summons Telangana CM

Earlier, on Monday, the Delhi Police summoned the Telangana CM in connection with the 'fake' video involving the Union Home Minister, sources said.

The police stated that it is to be seen who joins the investigation in person and who sends their responses via email on May 1st. Based on their submissions or responses, the probe will be taken forward, the officers informed. All those summoned were asked to bring their mobile phones and laptops along with them.

Assam Police on Monday arrested Reetom Singh, the first person to be arrested in connection with the 'doctored' video case, sources said. It is alleged that the video clip was shared by several Congress leaders.

Earlier, the BJP's Telangana unit filed a complaint against CM and the Congress' state chief Revanth Reddy at the Cyber Crime police station, accusing the party of fabricating and morphing the speech of Amit Shah.

The complaint stated that the Telangana Congress Pradesh Congress Party, on its official X handle, posted a 'morphed' and 'fabricated' video of Amit Shah.

During his address at a public meeting in Congress-ruled Telangana, Shah said, "If the BJP forms the government here, we will withdraw the unconstitutional reservations to Muslims here. We will ensure that the SCs, STs and OBCs get quotas as guaranteed under the Constitution."

CM Reddy was asked to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on May 1st along with his mobile phone.