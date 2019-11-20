Amit Shah calls for pan-India NRC process, not in West Bengal says Mamata Banerjee

Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha that all Indian citizens, irrespective of their religion will figure in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and that the NTC is different from the Citizenship Ammendment Bill, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has opposed the statement.

"Some people are instigating you in the name of National Register of Citizenship. Don't trust any leader from outside, trust us who fight from this land and stand beside you. NRC will not be implemented, keep this in mind. There is nothing to worry," she said.

Earlier today Shah had said that all citizens of India "irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list". Speaking in the Upper House of Parliament Shah said: "People whose name have not figured in the draft list have the right to go to the Tribunal. Tribunals will be constituted across Assam. For those who can't afford legal counsel for the Tribunal, the Assam government will bear the cost to hire a lawyer."

He said that Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Parsi refugees who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, get Indian citizenship.