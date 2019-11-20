Process of NRC will be carried out across India, person of no religion should be worried: Amit Shah

Speaking in the Upper House of Parliament Shah said: "People whose name have not figured in the draft list have the right to go to the Tribunal. Tribunals will be constituted across Assam. For those who can't afford legal counsel for the Tribunal, the Assam government will bear the cost to hire a lawyer." He said that Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Parsi refugees who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, get Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. In the final NRC list published on August 31, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims in Assam.