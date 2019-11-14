SC decision on Rafale 'befitting reply' to those relying on 'malicious, baseless campaigns': Amit Shah

Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah today hailed the Supreme Court's desicion on the Rafale review petition and called for an apology from the Congress and its leaders.
"Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the review petition on Rafale is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns," he wrote on Twitter.
He reiterated that the desision reaffirms "Modi sarkar’s credentials as a govt which is transparent and corruption free."
Shah said that it had now been proven that the disruption of Parliament over the Rafale deal was a "sham".
"The time could have been better utilised for the welfare of people. After today's rebuke from SC, Congress and its leader, for whom politics is above national interest must apologise to the nation," he said.
Many BJP leaders have hailed today's verdict and called for an apology from the Congress.
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on the party stating, "People having saga of corruption from Jeep scandal to Bofors to Submarine to Augusta Westland, were undertaking a political programme masquerading as the quest of justice."
"Raising false allegations on the Rafale deal was the lowest point of political discourse that he stooped to the shameful extent of misquoting the Supreme Court deliberately," he added.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted a response.
"National Security can’t be compromised for political ambitions. The Armed Forces were demoralised by the brazen allegations against the then Chief of the Indian Air Force by the Congress," she alleged.
