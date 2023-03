Bengaluru: Amit Shah, CM Basavraj Bommai, arrive at BS Yediyurappa's residence for key meet on upcoming Karnataka Assembly Polls | ANI

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived at former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa's residence on Friday for an important meeting.

Current Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kateel also accompanied Shah.

As per TV reports , the meeting is being held to discuss strategy for the upcoming assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sends a message across the BJP , about the importance of BY Vijayendra in the party.Amit Shah Visited BS Yeddyurappa's house for breakfast,tells Yediyurappa let Vijayendra give him flower bouquet .. @BYVijayendra @BSYBJP pic.twitter.com/Lw2JS6wDLb — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) March 24, 2023