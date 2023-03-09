Amit Malviya attacks Rahul Gandhi for asking 'Govt of Britain, to ‘save’ democracy in India' | Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under new criticism following his visit to the United Kingdom. Bhartiya Janta Party IT cell head Amit Malviya has now tweeted a video of Gandhi, in which he can be seen making a plea on his visit to save the democracy in India.

Talking about the video, Malviya tweeted that no political leader in independent India's history has undermined India's sovereignty on foreign soil. "Rahul Gandhi makes a direct appeal to British Members of Parliament, and by extension to the Govt of Britain, to ‘save’ democracy in India. No political leader in independent India’s history has gone down this path so brazenly and undermined India’s sovereignty on foreign soil…" he tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Earlier BJP wanted clarification from Kharge and Sonia Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi wants that Europe and US should interfere to save democracy? No matter whose government it is, we have been strongly against any interference in our internal affairs. No foreign country must intervene in India's internal affairs," Prasad said.

"Kharge, BJP wants to know, if you feel you are an elected president of the Congress, do you support the irresponsible and shameful comments of Rahul Gandhi that America and Europe must intervene in India to restore democracy? If you don't then disown them. Sonia ji, BJP would like to urge you to make your stand clear on utterly irresponsible comments." He further added.