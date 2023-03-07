BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for his comments in UK: 'Sought to shame India's democracy' | twitter/@INCIndia

After declaring in London that India's democracy "had come undone," Rahul Gandhi faced criticism, with the ruling BJP accusing him of "shaming the country" by "seeking foreign intervention" on foreign land.

"BJP would like to emphatically state with great agony that Rahul Gandhi, in his speeches, has sought to shame India's democracy, polity, parliament, political system and judicial system," the BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress leader of lying.

"Why Europe and the US, the defenders of democracies, were oblivious of how a huge chunk of democracy in India had come undone," Rahul Gandhi had said at an event in London.

BJP wants clarification from Kharge and Sonia Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi wants that Europe and US should interfere to save democracy? No matter whose government it is, we have been strongly against any interference in our internal affairs. No foreign country must intervene in India's internal affairs," Prasad said.

"Kharge, BJP wants to know, if you feel you are an elected president of the Congress, do you support the irresponsible and shameful comments of Rahul Gandhi that America and Europe must intervene in India to restore democracy? If you don't then disown them. Sonia ji, BJP would like to urge you to make your stand clear on utterly irresponsible comments." He further added.