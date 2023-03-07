RSS, fundamental fascist organisation; captured various institutions: Rahul Gandhi in London |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently delivered a speech at London-based think tank Chatham House, in which he launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He claimed that the organization is built on the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood and that it has captured many of India's institutions, including the press, judiciary, parliament, and election commission. Gandhi went on to describe the RSS as a fundamentalist and fascist organization that has fundamentally changed the nature of democratic contest in India.

Gandhi criticized treatment to minorities in India

Gandhi also criticized the treatment of Dalits, tribals, and minorities in India, highlighting that foreign press outlets often report on the country's serious problems with democracy. He further stated that the structures of Indian democracy are under "brutal attack," with a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

In addition to his comments on Indian democracy, Gandhi spoke about the Congress party, stating that it is an idea that has ruled the country for many more years than the BJP. He dismissed the media-driven narrative that "nobody can beat the BJP," stating that the BJP is not going to be in power forever. He also discussed India's transition from rural to urban and how the negotiation between people is complex and occurs through institutions like parliament, which he claimed are broken down.

Gandhi revealed about having Pegasus in his phone

Gandhi also revealed that his phone had been hacked by the Pegasus spyware, which he claims is being used by agencies in India against opposition leaders. He stated that the agencies are being used to target Dalits, tribals, and minorities, further illustrating the serious problems with democracy in India.

While his comments on Indian democracy being under attack have become a point of contention between the Congress and the BJP, Labour Party politician Virendra Kumar Sharma stated that Gandhi's views were his own and would not have much impact on British politicians.

Finally, Gandhi spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war, agreeing with the government's foreign policy on the issue while opposing any kind of war. He also mentioned that opposition leaders in India are not allowed to raise the issue of Chinese aggression in parliament. Overall, Gandhi's speech at Chatham House was a scathing criticism of the current state of democracy in India and the role that the RSS has played in shaping it.