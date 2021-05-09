Amid surge in cases, DRDO setting up two COVID care hospitals in Uttarakhand's Haldwani and Rishikesh

Earlier, DRDO had set up a 750-bedded makeshift COVID hospital at Banaras Hindu University premises and has started construction of a 500-bed COVID-19 hospital in Budgam district to ramp up medical infrastructure.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday has approved an anti-COVID oral drug, developed by DRDO, for emergency use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients.

The Defence Ministry on Saturday said that the clinical trials of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) showed that it helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

The drug has been developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories in Hyderabad.

A higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in COVID patients. The drug will be of immense benefit to the people suffering from Covid-19 in the ongoing pandemic, the Defence Ministry said.

