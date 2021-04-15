Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces weekend curfew

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Delhi, the AAP-led government has decided to impose a weekend curfew. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The update comes after the Chief Minister held a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

"Curfew passes to be issued to those rendering essential services. Malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums to be closed. Cinemas halls to operate at 30% capacity only. People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants, only home deliveries permitted," he added.

Over the last couple of months, COVID-19 cases in Delhi have risen sharply from around one thousand to the present number of more than 50,000 active cases. And as the weeks passed, the national capital had repeatedly made headlines for it's growing lack of space for new patients.

According to reports, nearly 900 beds have been added to various hospitals by taking over attached banquet halls, schools and sports complexes in recent days. At the same time, crematoriums and graveyards were under pressure as the death toll continues to mount.

Speaking on Thursday however, Kejriwal struck an optimistic note. "There is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi. According to the latest data, more than 5000 beds are available," he assured.