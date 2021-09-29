Amid Punjab crisis, Ghulam Nabi Azad asks Congress president Sonia Gandhi to convene urgent CWC meeting

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi and asked her to convene an urgent meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

This comes after Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday stepped down as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), plunging the grand old party into a fresh crisis. Also, Captain Amarinder Singh's ouster from the chief minister's post, just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state, was also considered as a huge political disaster for Congress.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is among the 23 senior Congress leaders who had sought an organisational overhaul, was recently seen sharing stage with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal (another G-23 leader) has taken a dig at the party amid the crisis in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sibal said, "There is no president in our party, so we do not know who is taking all the decisions. We know it, yet we don't know."

He appealed to those leaders who quit Congress to come back to the fold and said, "It's ironic to say that we are going to leave the party. Those who were considered close to the top leadership have left the party and those who were not considered close are still standing with the party. We are G-23 and not Ji-huzoor 23."

Talking about Punjab, Sibal said Pakistan and ISI can take advantage of the present situation in the border state. "A border state (Punjab) where this is happening to Congress party means what? It is an advantage to ISI and Pakistan. We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there...Congress should ensure that they remain united." he said.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021