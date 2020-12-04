Amid intensifying protests, farmer leaders call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8

Amid the ongoing protest against the contentious farm laws recently passed by the Centre, the farmer leaders on Friday called for a nation-wide strike, 'Bharat Bandh', to be observed on December 8 (Tuesday).

"We have decided to give 'Bharat bandh' call on December 8," farmer leader Harvinder Singh Ladkhwal was quoted as saying by news agencies after a meeting.

The farmers say that the plan is to block the remaining roads of Delhi and in case the government still does not accept the demand of the farmers to unconditionally repeal the contentious farm laws, the ongoing protests will only "intensify".

"We have planned to block remaining roads of Delhi," Lakhwal said.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadoni said, "If government does not accept our demands in the meeting tomorrow, we will intensify our agitation against new farm laws."

This comes as thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the gates of the national capital against the recent farm laws passed by the Central government.