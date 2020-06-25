Amid heavy rain in Bihar, at least 93 killed in lightning strikes; Prime Minister Modi condoles their deaths

With the monsoon season covering India, there has been a series of accidents and mishaps in recent days. In Bihar, the monsoon season began on Wednesday, and already there have been reports of house collapses. Many people have also died due to lighting strikes.
At least 93 people have died from lightning strikes in different parts of north, west and central Bihar on Thursday. Most of them were farm workers working in the fields. As per official estimates, 23 out of Bihar's 38 districts have been badly affected by the lightning strikes.
Earlier, the estimate had stood at around 40. Gopalganj, There have also been reports about deaths in other districts of the state.
Gopalganj was the worst hit, with official estimates putting the death toll at 19. In one particularly horrifying incident, children playing a football match were killed in the lightning storm in a village in Gopalganj's Asangao.
According to official sources, eight people have died in Madhubani, and seven each in Siwan, Purnia and Aurangabad. Other heavily affected districts include Saran, Sheohara, Supaul,Bhagalpur, Banka, Rohtas, Buxar and Jahanabad.
Earlier, officials had said that six people have died in Bhagalpur, five in Banka, three in Motihari and one each in Sheohar, Jehanabad, Samastipur and Rohtas districts.
Two houses have also collapsed in Aruna and Bhagwanpur villages of Siwan district following a lightning storm.
Condoling the deaths recorded in both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "tragic news".
"The state governments are engaged in relief work. I express condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this disaster," he said.
In the meantime, the District Magistrate of Bihar's Gopalganj has issued an appeal asking people to not come out of their houses as lightning may strike.
The Disaster Management department on Thursday evening issued a red alert for 12 districts, claiming that rainfall with thunderstorms would continue till June 29.
Chief Minister,Nitish Kumar has asked people to remain indoors.He announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the families of each of the deceased.
Disaster management department has issued an advisory appealing people to remain indoors till June 29 as thunderstorm and rainfall would be widespread.Monsoon is active all over the state since yesterday.
