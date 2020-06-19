Coronavirus in Bihar: Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Patna: Residence of the former union rural development minister and vice-president of RJD Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was sealed on Thursday after he was tested positive for COVID-19. Singh has been admitted to AIIMS in Patna.

The road leading to the residence of Singh in Kautilya Nagar too has been barricaded to prevent entry of outsiders. Kautilya Nagar is the residential colony exclusively for the legislators and MPs since the 80s.

A team of officials of the health department on Thursday visited Panapur Thakur village in Vaishali district and sealed the village.The team collected samples of 93 people in the ancestral village of Singh, who stayed there till last week before coming to Patna for a press conference.

The health team has put ten people of Muzaffarpur town under home quarantine for a week.They had come into contact with the RJD leader recently.

Former MP Putul Singh has also tested positive and was admitted to AIIMS.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 7000.