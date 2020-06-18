West Bengal Government looks at scaling measures to tackle rising COVID-19 cases 

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in West Bengal, but the state administration is confident about handling patients who need medical care in government and private hospitals. There are 33 hospitals in the state with 10,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients of which 8,000 beds are unoccupied. There are also 1,000 beds in private hospitals of which 50% are vacant.

However, there has been an increase in number of beds which will be put in public domain.

“I had a meeting with all private hospitals. There are 33 hospitals. Both private and public sector have equal responsibility,” said West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajeeva Sinha.

“A satellite health care system is set up made in private hospitals for asymptomatic and mild patients. They are being put up in buildings in the same compound of the private hospitals. Information will be given in the public domain for availability of beds, as statistics of number of beds don't help people. This will be done for public hospitals by 7:00 pm today and tomorrow the same will be uploaded for private hospitals by 11:00 am,” added Sinha.

The state administration had faced flak in the recent past over COVID-19 patients being turned away after hospitals stated that there were no beds available. A similar situation was seen in private hospitals, for fear of the hospital staff and other patients being infected by the coronavirus.

Incidentally, there have been reports of patients being admitted in hospitals for some other treatment of surgeries who have then ended up testing positive for COVID-19.

However, these fears should not result in serious COVID-19 patients being turned away – with the lack of beds being cited as a reason by private hospitals. Hospitals cannot refuse COVID-19 patients as per the West Bengal Clinical Establishment (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2017, and the state government has requested hospitals to abide by the rule.

Sinha has said that hospitals need to put up a notice every day on how many beds will be available for COVID-19 patients and also said that all costs cannot be put as a burden on the shoulders of patients.

“Treatment cost needs to be rationalised and we will be monitoring the situation. Even for testing if one lab can test at one particular amount, others can't charge a higher amount,” said the Chief Secretary. It will come as a huge relief for patients if measures are put in place to cap the cost of treatment for coronavirus with private hospitals being accused of putting forward fat bills.