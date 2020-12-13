Amid farmers' protest, IRCTC sends 2 crore emails highlighting PM Modi's 'special relationship' with Sikh community; issues clarification

Amid the prevailing deadlock between farmers and the central government over the three new farm laws, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has sent out nearly two crore emails between December 8 and December 12 to its customers highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "special relationship" with the Sikh community.

IRCTC has emailed to its customers the 47-page booklet -- 'PM Modi and his government's special relationship with Sikh" -- as part of the government's 'public interest' outreach to make people aware of the bills and also to squash myths about them, news agency PTI reported officials as saying.

Reportedly, the booklet speaks of the justice given to the 1984 riot victims, FCRA registration granted to Sri Harmandir Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, no taxes on langar, the Kartarpur corridor among other things under 13 heads.

Meanwhile, many took to Twitter and shared screenshots of the email they have received. Twitterati also slammed the government for "using IRCTC database to push political messages".

Here are a few Twitter reactions: