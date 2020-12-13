Farmers' protest to intensify: Union leaders to go on hunger strike tomorrow; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal set to join fast in solidarity

New Delhi: The farmers' protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on the borders of the national capital is all set to intensify on Monday as the heads of all farmer unions will observe a one-day hunger strike.
Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places, between 8 am and 5 pm, on Monday.
"Also, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country and the farmers will submit a memorandum of demands addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest will go on as usual," he said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also join the fast in solidarity with the agitating farmers. He has also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers as well as the people of the country to join the fast.
Besides, Kejriwal has asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun its "arrogance" and scrap the three farm laws as demanded by the agitating farmers, and also bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.
Meanwhile, after Kejriwal announcement, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh described it as "theatrics". Singh said the Kejriwal government had "backstabbed" the farmers by "shamelessly" notifying one of the farm laws on November 23. "And now, they are indulging in theatrics by announcing that they would be sitting on a fast in support of the farmers' hunger strike on Monday," he said in a statement.
"Do you have no shame? At a time when our farmers are braving the winter cold on the roads outside your city and many of them are dying fighting for their rights, all you can think of is how to make the most of the opportunity to promote your political interests. Instead of doing anything constructive to help the protesting farmers, who are sitting outside your city for the past 17 days to seek justice, you and your party are busy playing politics," the Congress leader said.
In related development, a group of farmers from Uttarakhand met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and supported the farm laws. They said that the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September will bring revolutionary changes in the agricultural sector.
"The farmers from Uttarakhand met today, understood the agricultural reform bills and gave their suggestions. I thank all of them on behalf of the government. The doors of the government are always open for the farmers," Tomar said.
(With input from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)