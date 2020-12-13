Farmers' protest to intensify: Union leaders to go on hunger strike tomorrow; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal set to join fast in solidarity

New Delhi: The farmers' protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on the borders of the national capital is all set to intensify on Monday as the heads of all farmer unions will observe a one-day hunger strike.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places, between 8 am and 5 pm, on Monday.

"Also, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country and the farmers will submit a memorandum of demands addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest will go on as usual," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also join the fast in solidarity with the agitating farmers. He has also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers as well as the people of the country to join the fast.

Besides, Kejriwal has asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun its "arrogance" and scrap the three farm laws as demanded by the agitating farmers, and also bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.