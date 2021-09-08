e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:31 PM IST

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, ban on public Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Delhi - Check full order here

FPJ Web Desk
| Photo Credit: ANI

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places will not be allowed in the national capital.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place.

Permission will also not be granted for any procession, it said. The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

"Ganesh Chaturthi Festival will be celebrated during this month month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings & congregations and present situation of COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the Ganesh Chatunhi celebrations may not be allowed in public places," the DDMA order stated.

The DDMA directed authorities "to ensure that no idol of Lord Ganesha shall be set up in the Tent/Pandal/Public places. Nor any kind of permission shall be granted for procession and the public shall be encouraged / advised to celebrate the Ganesh Chatunhi Festival at their homes' Further, it should be ensured that crowd does not gather in any religious/social place in any manner."

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year.

Check full order here:

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
