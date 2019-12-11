CAB protests: Troops shifted from Kashmir to Northeast, internet suspended in 10 Assam districts

With the situation in Jammu and Kashmir improving, the Central government is withdrawing paramilitary troops from the valley. But there is a new hotbed of unrest at present. As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which is being debated in Parliament heat up in the Northeast, 5,000 paramilitary personnel are being sent to the region.

Ten companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam. According to sources, as many as 20 CRPF companies may be sent to Assam from Jammu and Kashmir. A special train has also been started to help security personnel reach Assam conveniently.

Three Army columns have been requisitioned by the civil administration so far in Tripura and Assam, the Indian Army said on Wednesday. The Army said that two columns have been deployed in Tripura while a third column (to be deployed in Assam) is on standby.

The approx strength of one column is about 70 personnel. Army said Field Commanders and Army Headquarters are monitoring the situation closely.

Internet services will be suspended from 7 pm on Wednesday in 10 districts of Assam for 24 hours, state government officials said. This is to prevent misuse of social media in disturbing peace and tranquility, and to maintain law and order.

Internet services will be suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, according to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

One Army column has been deployed in General Area Kanchanpur while a second column has been deployed in General Area Manu, Tripura. A third column requisitioned at Bongaigaon, Assam, is on standby about a kilometre short of the area of deployment and will be deployed if required.