'Am I Untouchable?': Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress Spokesperson Sonali Sahu For Dragging Her Name While Criticising PM Modi - VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut | X/ANI

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), September 27: Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has strongly criticised Congress spokesperson Sonali Sahu for unnecessarily dragging her name into a political remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kangana Ranaut shared the video of her statement on her official social media account and slammed her and the Congress party for her remarks.

During PM Modi’s visit to Jharsuguda, Sonali Sahu questioned the purpose of his trip and, while speaking to the media, said, "We welcome him as per our political culture. But the real question is, why has Modi come, and who invited him? Last time it was Lord Jagannath’s invitation... He flagged off a train to Surat, but why? Is it to use the youth of Odisha for work in his state? Iss baar Modi ji kisko chhodke aaya hai, Kangana ko?"

Kangana Ranaut’s Strong Response

Reacting sharply to the comment, Kangana Ranaut said, "Narendra Modi Ji is the Prime Minister of India, chosen by the people three times for this responsibility. He can travel to any part of the nation and work for people's development. As for mindlessly dragging my name into it, why am I the untouchable? Why is my name always used in creepy undertones and gossipy connotations? What have I done?"

The BJP MP further added, "He is my leader, and someday if he cancels a meeting with me and goes somewhere, why is it sensational? I wonder if it is because of such public character assassination and slandering that I still haven’t got a single audience with honourable PM ji. Shame on Congress’s polluted brain, regressive mentality, and anti-women agendas."

Kangana Ranaut has been surrounded by controversies since the day she joined politics. In a recent incident, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi met the people affected by the floods and landslides in the state.

During the meeting, she expressed her distress over the financial losses faced by her restaurant in Manali, instead of listening the problems faced by the people due to the floods. She was slammed online and by the opposition for her unusual remarks.