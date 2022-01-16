Alwar rape case: National Commission for Minorities takes cognizance, seeks report from Rajasthan govt by Jan 24

New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Saturday took suo-motu cognizance of the January 11 Alwar rape case and sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary by January 24.

"Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities has taken suo-moto cognizance of reports appearing in the media regarding the sexual assault of a girl reportedly belonging to Minority Community at Alwar, Rajasthan on 11th of January, 2022," read the statement.

It further said that the media reports have mentioned that the specially-abled girl was missing from her house for several hours before she was spotted on a road in a pool of blood.

Under Section 9(d) of the NCM Act, 1992, the NCM has sought a report from the chief secretary of Rajasthan latest by January 24.

The commission has sought to know whether the accused have been arrested. If arrested, under which section they have been arrested; if not, what action has been taken to arrest them and what preventive measures are being taken to avoid such incidents in future.

On Friday, the Alwar SP Tejawani Gautam said that the medical report has ruled out the possibility of rape.

Gautam said, "On the basis of technical evidence and video received by police, rape survivor is seen walking on Tijara flyover (incident spot), looking healthy. Doctors stated that her medical examination suggests no injury in her private parts." A specially-abled minor girl was found abandoned on the Tijara flyover in Alwar on January 12, Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam told ANI.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:25 AM IST