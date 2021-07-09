Allowing APMC mandis avail finance from Rs1 lakh-crore agri-infra fund empty gesture: Farmers’ body

Cargo boost for India-Nepal ties

New Delhi: Rail operations between India and Nepal got a major boost on Friday with authorisation to all cargo train operators to utilise the Indian railway network for carrying containers bound for the neig­hb­o­ur­ing Himalayan nation.

These containers could be bilateral freight between India and Nepal or third country freight from Indian ports to Nepal. “This liberalisation will allow market forces to come up in the rail freight segment in Nepal and is likely to increase efficiency and cost-competitive­ness, eventually benefiting the Nepalese consumer,” the Railways said. In 2004, a Rail Services Agreement was executed for the introduction of freight train service between the two countries -- to and from Birgunj (Nepal) via Raxaul (India).

‘Delimitation in J&K will be transparent’

Jammu: The delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir will be transparent in nature and there should be no fears and doubts over it, Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Friday, seeking to dispel apprehensions among a section of political leaders and people that it is a pre-planned exercise guided by the agenda of a political party. Desai, who heads the Delimitation Commission, was on a 4-day visit to J&K along with its other members to gather “first hand” inputs on the conduct of the mega exercise to redraw constituencies and carve out new ones in the union territory. The commission said the exercise would be done according to the Census of 2011 and that the 24 assembly seats falling in PoK will remain vacant and are out of its preview.

Rajnath speaks to Israeli def min

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz and conveyed he looks forward to advancing the strategic partnership between the nations.

In the talks, Singh congratulated Gantz on assuming the charge of deputy prime minister and defence minister in the new Israeli government headed by prime minister Naftali Bennett, according to the defence ministry.

“Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with deputy prime minister and minister of defence of Israel Lt Gen (Res) Benjamin Gantz,” the ministry said.

In a tweet, Singh said he looks forward to working closely with Israel to deepen defence cooperation.

Telangana unit chief quits TDP, joins TRS

Hyderabad: L Ramana, who on Friday resigned as chief of TDP’s Telangana unit and joined the ruling TRS, said he wants to work for people “at a much closer level” and ensure government schemes reach the downtroddens. He said the political atmosphere in Telangana is taking an unexpected turn every day.

“The political atmosphere in Telangana is taking an unexpected turn every day. Political parties and their leaders must think of what can be done to adapt to the changing atmosphere,” Ramana told ANI.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute talks inconclusive

New Delhi: The border dispute dialogue in New Delhi between Assam and Mizoram remained inconclusive on Friday with the latter seeking more time for consultations on a former’s proposal of maintaining the status quo of the 2020 position, officials said.

Assam’s Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km-long border with Mizoram’s Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit districts. Following a territorial dispute, there were clashes along the inter-state border in August 2020 and February this year.

Indian warship carries out drills with Spanish Navy in Cape Trafalgar

An Indian warship was part of a range of naval drills with the Spanish Navy near strategically important Cape Trafalgar. The assets deployed by the Spanish Navy for the maritime partnership exercise included a Cessna maritime patrol aircraft and a Sea King (SH-3D) helicopter,officials said on Friday.