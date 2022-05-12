Allahabad High Court rejects petition seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking to open 22 locked rooms inside the Taj Mahal main building. The court has pulled up the petitioner Rajneesh Singh who claims himself to be the media in charge of Bhartiya Janta Party in Ayodhya district.

Singh had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in high court seeking directives to open locked rooms of Taj Mahal. In the petition, it was said that opening of rooms is required to find out whether Hindu idols and inscriptions are hidden there. While hearing the petition on Thursday a division bench of Allahabad High Court comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Uppadhya said that it has been filed without any research and groundwork. He said that it is not the duty of the courts to find out as to who built the Taj Mahal. The court of law is not equipped with proper justiciable management standards for it, he said.

Justice Uppadhya pulled up the petitioner and said that he must do a proper research first then file such a case. He asked the petitioner not to make a mockery of the PIL system. The court even advised the petitioner to go to any university and study history.

The court, while refusing to entertain the writ, dismissed it.

The petition was filed in Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court seeking direction to constitute a fact-finding committee and search historical evidence of Hindu idols inside the locked rooms of Taj Mahal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 05:04 PM IST