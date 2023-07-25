Allahabad High Court: India's Youth Is Spoiling Lives In Lure Of Free Relationships With Opposite Sex Mimicking Western Culture | PTI

The Allahabad High Court recently expressed deep concerns over the influence of Western culture on the youth, citing its adverse effects on their lives. The court observed that the increasing prevalence of free relationships and the adoption of Western lifestyle elements were contributing to distressing consequences, particularly in cases involving abetment to suicide.

In light of court granting bail to a youth accused for death of a girl, attention was drawn to Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with the abetment of suicide. The court emphasized that promoting a free relationship without understanding its complexities and potential repercussions could lead to severe mental distress and, in some instances, tragic outcomes.

Court's Observations

A LiveLaw report quoted the HC stating, "Youth in India are spoiling their lives getting gravitated to free relationship with opposite sex mimicking Western culture and not finding any partner in the quest."

Justice Siddharth observed that the youth in this nation, influenced by social media, movies, TV serials, and web series, struggle to make sound life decisions and often end up with incompatible partners while searching for their ideal soulmates. These media portray multiple affairs and infidelity as acceptable, leading to young and impressionable minds experimenting with such behaviour, which goes against the established societal norms.

Court's Call for Responsible Choices and Awareness

The Allahabad High Court underscored the need for promoting responsible choices and fostering awareness among the youth. While acknowledging the changing societal norms and the impact of globalization, the court stressed the importance of preserving traditional values that form the foundation of Indian culture.

The court's deliberation highlighted the significance of striking a balance between embracing modernity and preserving cultural heritage. It urged parents, educators, and society at large to play an active role in guiding the younger generation towards informed decisions and safeguarding their emotional well-being.

Addressing Mental Health Concerns

Another critical aspect raised during the court's discussion was the necessity of addressing mental health concerns among the youth. The pressure to conform to Western standards and the challenges of navigating new relationship paradigms can lead to feelings of isolation and despair. The court called for enhanced mental health support and awareness programs to aid those struggling with emotional turmoil.

The court--while making the observation--also noted that parents too are in a turmoil over whether to allow their kids to embrace the Western norms or bind them in the confines of Indian culture.

