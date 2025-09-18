Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan In Rampur Land Case

Azam Khan | X @VoxShadabKhan

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader and former cabinet minister Azam Khan has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the Rampur Quality Bar land grab case, clearing the way for his release from Sitapur jail after spending nearly 23 months behind bars. The order was passed by Justice Sameer Jain on Wednesday.

The case began in November 2019 when Quality Bar owner Gagan Arora lodged a complaint alleging illegal encroachment on his property. While the initial FIR named only other family members, Khan’s name was added in 2024 after investigators reopened the case. Chargesheets were filed in January this year. His wife, Dr. Tazeen Fatima, and son, Abdullah Azam Khan, had already been granted bail in 2020.

Khan’s lawyers argued that the property allotment followed proper rules and denied any misuse of political clout. They said the prosecution had failed to produce credible evidence, which ultimately persuaded the High Court to allow the bail plea. The judgment had been reserved on August 21 after extensive hearings, following an earlier rejection of Khan’s bail by a lower court.

The senior SP leader has faced more than 80 criminal cases over the years, many linked to land disputes and conspiracy charges. Earlier this month, he also secured bail in a separate Rampur case involving alleged forced eviction in Dungarpur colony.

Court officials said release procedures are underway and may take a few days to complete once the order reaches the jail. The development is being viewed as a major relief for Khan after prolonged incarceration, and political observers believe his release could mark his return to active politics.