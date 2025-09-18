 Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan In Rampur Land Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAllahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan In Rampur Land Case

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan In Rampur Land Case

The case began in November 2019 when Quality Bar owner Gagan Arora lodged a complaint alleging illegal encroachment on his property. While the initial FIR named only other family members, Khan’s name was added in 2024 after investigators reopened the case. Chargesheets were filed in January this year. His wife, Dr. Tazeen Fatima, and son, Abdullah Azam Khan, had already been granted bail in 2020.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Azam Khan | X @VoxShadabKhan

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader and former cabinet minister Azam Khan has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the Rampur Quality Bar land grab case, clearing the way for his release from Sitapur jail after spending nearly 23 months behind bars. The order was passed by Justice Sameer Jain on Wednesday.

The case began in November 2019 when Quality Bar owner Gagan Arora lodged a complaint alleging illegal encroachment on his property. While the initial FIR named only other family members, Khan’s name was added in 2024 after investigators reopened the case. Chargesheets were filed in January this year. His wife, Dr. Tazeen Fatima, and son, Abdullah Azam Khan, had already been granted bail in 2020.

Khan’s lawyers argued that the property allotment followed proper rules and denied any misuse of political clout. They said the prosecution had failed to produce credible evidence, which ultimately persuaded the High Court to allow the bail plea. The judgment had been reserved on August 21 after extensive hearings, following an earlier rejection of Khan’s bail by a lower court.

Read Also
Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan In Dungarpur 'Forced Eviction' Case
article-image

The senior SP leader has faced more than 80 criminal cases over the years, many linked to land disputes and conspiracy charges. Earlier this month, he also secured bail in a separate Rampur case involving alleged forced eviction in Dungarpur colony.

FPJ Shorts
Ravichandran Ashwin To Be Part Of Indian Team For Hong Kong Sixes Tournament
Ravichandran Ashwin To Be Part Of Indian Team For Hong Kong Sixes Tournament
Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹31.5 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Scam Via Video Call In Amravati
Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹31.5 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Scam Via Video Call In Amravati
Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest 4 Men For Stealing Branded Garments Worth ₹13.39 Lakh From Reliance Trends Store At Kurla's Phoenix Mall
Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest 4 Men For Stealing Branded Garments Worth ₹13.39 Lakh From Reliance Trends Store At Kurla's Phoenix Mall
SEBI Clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani Of Hindenburg-Linked Allegations
SEBI Clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani Of Hindenburg-Linked Allegations

Court officials said release procedures are underway and may take a few days to complete once the order reaches the jail. The development is being viewed as a major relief for Khan after prolonged incarceration, and political observers believe his release could mark his return to active politics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him In UP's Ghaziabad

On Camera: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him In UP's Ghaziabad

Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case

Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Hails GST Reforms As ‘Diwali Gift’ From PM Modi; VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Hails GST Reforms As ‘Diwali Gift’ From PM Modi; VIDEO

'My Restaurant Made ₹50 Sales, I Pay ₹15 Lakh In Salaries': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut While...

'My Restaurant Made ₹50 Sales, I Pay ₹15 Lakh In Salaries': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut While...

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan In Rampur Land Case

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan In Rampur Land Case