Allahabad HC to hear cricketer Shami's wife case on July 25

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court, while hearing the contempt of the Court proceedings against the police officials on cricketer Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan plea on Thursday, has given the next date of hearing on July 25.

The case was heard by single Judge Bench of Justice Mahesh Chand Tripathi. Hasin Jahan, in her plea, stated that officials of Didauli Police Station in Amroha reached her residence and made some enquiry on April 28 at her residence in Amroha.

In her plea, she further stated that the officials returned in midnight and took her daughter and maid to the police station. She alleged that police has acted under the pressure of Mohammad Shami and his brothers.