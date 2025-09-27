Allahabad HC Condemns Clerks Using Saliva To Turn Pages Of Petitions & Applications, Calls Practice 'Disgusting' | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Allahabad High Court has strongly condemned a shocking and unhygienic practice of officials and clerks using saliva to turn over pages of petitions and applications before placing them before the Court. The order has sparked sharp reactions on social media.

About The Case

The matter came to light on September 22 when Justice Shree Prakash Singh, while hearing an application under Section 482 CrPC at the Lucknow Bench, noted that more than ten petitions and applications presented that morning had “reddish colour saliva” marks on them. “This is a highly unhygienic situation, which is not only disgusting and condemnable, but at the same time shows the lack of basic civic sense,” the judge remarked.

The Court observed that such practices, if not curbed, could spread infections among people who handle these papers, including judges, clerks, and advocates. It directed the Registrar and other officials to strictly ensure that no paper books or applications with saliva spots are accepted by the registry. Government Advocate and Chief Standing Counsel have also been asked to issue written directions to stop the practice in their offices.

The court’s direction now makes it mandatory that any plea, paper book or application bearing saliva marks will be rejected outright, a stern attempt to end what the judge described as “disgusting and condemnable” behaviour. One user suggested the court should take the matter suo moto and ban paan, gutka and masala, since political parties would never act against a large voter base. Another joked, “Lordship, it’s not saliva. I have drafted the plea with my blood and sweat.”

Some turned to satire: “Allahabad High Court mai sabhi Zuban Kesari hai” and “Muh mai Rajanigandha, Kadmo mai Duniya.” Others recalled the condition of court buildings: “My god, literally you’ll find every corner of the court building blood red. Even inside lifts, people spit. Advocates’ chambers have red paint in corridors just to hide the stains caused by spitting. Being an advocate, I condemn the behaviour of the Allahabad HC bar association. Animals live in better places than you guys.” Some laughed off the news, with one commenting: “Woh sir Kagaza purane kese dikhege bina lal kiye. Main surprised kyo nhi hu.”