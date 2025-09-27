Congress Condemns NSA Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk, Says Vilification Won’t Dent His Standing In Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk | X

Leh: Asserting that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has become the most visible and vocal face of Ladakh agitation, the Congress unit here has said that no amount of "vilification campaign and trumped-up charges" against him would hold true in the eyes of the local population.

It said the government is terribly mistaken if it believes arresting Wangchuk would help restore peace and harmony in the region.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday and was lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, two days after protesters demanding statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh turned violent and indulged in widespread violence.

Four protesters were killed and 90 others were injured in the clashes.

Read Also Kerala Woman Arrested For Allegedly Burning 4-Year-Old Son With Hot Steel Spatula In Kayamkulam

"Congress party strongly condemns the unwarranted arrest of the renowned activist. His only fault was that he held the BJP accountable for its election promise to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"He was also instrumental in articulating the other demands of Leh Apex Body-Kargil Democratic Alliance combine vis-a-vis grant of statehood, separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil and recruitment in government jobs, given the second-highest rate of unemployment at the graduate level in Ladakh as per GOI statistics," Ladakh Congress president Nawang Rigzin Jora said in a statement.

My colleague Nawang Rigzin Jora has written to the Lt Governor of Ladakh UT demanding a judicial enquiry into the killings of four young men in the protests on September 24th. pic.twitter.com/HHTqTEcvlw — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 26, 2025

He said Wangchuk, following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi, carried out 'satyagrahs', 'anshans' (fast), and 'padyatras' in the past five years, has become the most visible and vocal face of Ladakh agitation and, hence, an eyesore for the central government.

"It is unfortunate that the government used all possible harassment tools against him and his institutions, HIAL and SECMOL, including the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, etc. He did not budge; instead, he carried out a 35-day-long fast along with his supporters under the aegis of LAB," the statement said.

The Congress said Wangchuk called off his fast on September 24 when the youth mobilised by LAB youth wing and the youths of various religious organisations ran amok against administrations "high handedness and brutalities", leading to four deaths and grave injuries to few dozen people.

"This grave mishandling found a convenient scapegoat in Wangchuk and non-BJP parties, especially Congress. The government is terribly mistaken if it feels arresting Wangchuk will help restore peace and harmony," the statement said, adding "no amount of vilification campaign and trumped-up charges against him will hold true in the eyes of the people of Ladakh."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)