All you need to know about Manoj Sinha, the newly appointed L-G of Jammu & Kashmir

On Thursday morning, the BJP government appointed its partyman Manoj Sinha as the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory Jammu & Kashmir, exactly a year after the former state was put under lockdown.
In a release confirming this same, the President house said, “The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Sinha, to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office vice Shri Girish Chandra Murmu.”
According to senior journalist Payal Mehta, Sinha was a civil engineer before joining the BJP. He studied at Banaras Hindu University where he was a popular student leader. "He is soft spoken, but is a stern task master," Mehta said in her tweet.
According to Hindustan Times, "Sinha has represented the parliamentary constituency of Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh thrice in the Lok Sabha. He was defeated by Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Afzal Ansari in last year’s Lok Sabha polls."
Sinha has held the following positions.
Minister of State Ministry of Railways (Assumed office 26 May 2014)
Minister of State (Independent Charge)Ministry of Communications (Assumed office 5 July 2016)
Member of Parliament 11th, 13th and 16th Lok Sabha
Sinha's last tweet was on Wednesday morning after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya. "After centuries of waiting, the inauguration of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is not just an event to establish a temple. It is a manifestation of the aspirations of the entire nation. It is a victory anthem of India's self-respect, self-respect and spiritual heritage of India," he had tweeted.
Here's how people reacted to the appointment
BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav called Sinha a " gentle, erudite and experienced leader with loads of administrative experience as a minister to head J&K administration. J&K to progress on the path of development with renewed vigour."