All you need to know about Manoj Sinha, the newly appointed L-G of Jammu & Kashmir

On Thursday morning, the BJP government appointed its partyman Manoj Sinha as the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory Jammu & Kashmir, exactly a year after the former state was put under lockdown.

In a release confirming this same, the President house said, “The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Sinha, to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office vice Shri Girish Chandra Murmu.”

According to senior journalist Payal Mehta, Sinha was a civil engineer before joining the BJP. He studied at Banaras Hindu University where he was a popular student leader. "He is soft spoken, but is a stern task master," Mehta said in her tweet.