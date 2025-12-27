'All Of My Family Members Are Genuine Voters': TMC MPs, MLAs Cry Foul As EC Summons 32 Lakh Voters For SIR Hearings Across State | File Pic

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and TMC MLA Nabin Chandra Bag’s family members called for SIR hearing on the first day. Both the Parliamentarian and the Legislator slammed Election Commission (EC) for allegedly working at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Notably, Dastidar’s mother Ira Mitra (90) and her sister Piyali Mitra are voters of Madhyamgram in north 24 parganas and her sons Biswanath and Baidyanath are voters of south Kolkata. A total of 32 lakh voters have been summoned by the EC across the state for the primary hearing.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's Statement

“All of my family members are genuine voters. My mother and sister are registered at the booth where I am registered. My sons are well established doctors and have been voting for several years. EC is working on BJP’s instruction and genuine voters' name is not on the list,” said Dastidar.

The TMC MLA also blamed the saffron camp behind the alleged conspiracy of dropping names.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha stated that instead of finding conspiracy theories, those summoned should attend the hearing.

On the other hand, a TMC delegation comprising Chandrima Bhattacharya, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas and Shashi Panja, went to the chief electoral officer’s office on Saturday and submitted a letter raising several issues.

Talking to the media, Chandrima Bhattacharya mentioned that mapping done by EC is wrong.

Chandrima Bhattacharya's Statement

“EC verbally says that they will give time but the hearing had started from Saturday. How can this exercise be over in just five days? The real aim appears to be the removal of voters. In the name of intensive verifications names are being deleted. The EC’s app doesn’t work properly. A particular political party has an aim to delete names of two crore voters,” said Bhattacharya.

From January 2, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will take to the streets and stand among the people to ensure that no legitimate voter gets disenfranchised and no Bengali is allegedly humiliated, intimidated, or harassed by the BJP–ECI combine.

Meanwhile, on the first day of hearing of SIR, CEO Manoj Agarwal has been given ‘Y plus’ category security.