 'All Of My Family Members Are Genuine Voters': TMC MPs, MLAs Cry Foul As EC Summons 32 Lakh Voters For SIR Hearings Across State
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'All Of My Family Members Are Genuine Voters': TMC MPs, MLAs Cry Foul As EC Summons 32 Lakh Voters For SIR Hearings Across State

'All Of My Family Members Are Genuine Voters': TMC MPs, MLAs Cry Foul As EC Summons 32 Lakh Voters For SIR Hearings Across State

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and a party MLA accused the Election Commission of acting at BJP’s behest as SIR hearings began in Bengal, with 32 lakh voters summoned statewide. TMC alleged genuine voters’ names are being deleted, held protests, and said Abhishek Banerjee will take to streets from Jan 2.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
'All Of My Family Members Are Genuine Voters': TMC MPs, MLAs Cry Foul As EC Summons 32 Lakh Voters For SIR Hearings Across State | File Pic

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and TMC MLA Nabin Chandra Bag’s family members called for SIR hearing on the first day. Both the Parliamentarian and the Legislator slammed Election Commission (EC) for allegedly working at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Notably, Dastidar’s mother Ira Mitra (90) and her sister Piyali Mitra are voters of Madhyamgram in north 24 parganas and her sons Biswanath and Baidyanath are voters of south Kolkata. A total of 32 lakh voters have been summoned by the EC across the state for the primary hearing.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's Statement

“All of my family members are genuine voters. My mother and sister are registered at the booth where I am registered. My sons are well established doctors and have been voting for several years. EC is working on BJP’s instruction and genuine voters' name is not on the list,” said Dastidar.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP To Field 3 Family Members Of Nawab Malik In 2026 BMC Elections Amid BJP Opposition
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP To Field 3 Family Members Of Nawab Malik In 2026 BMC Elections Amid BJP Opposition
Gujarat: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates 11-Acre Centre Of Excellence For Women
Gujarat: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates 11-Acre Centre Of Excellence For Women
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Read Also
'We Strongly Condemn The Brutal Oppression': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Lynching Of...
article-image

The TMC MLA also blamed the saffron camp behind the alleged conspiracy of dropping names.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha stated that instead of finding conspiracy theories, those summoned should attend the hearing.

On the other hand, a TMC delegation comprising Chandrima Bhattacharya, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas and Shashi Panja, went to the chief electoral officer’s office on Saturday and submitted a letter raising several issues.

Talking to the media, Chandrima Bhattacharya mentioned that mapping done by EC is wrong.

Chandrima Bhattacharya's Statement

“EC verbally says that they will give time but the hearing had started from Saturday. How can this exercise be over in just five days? The real aim appears to be the removal of voters. In the name of intensive verifications names are being deleted. The EC’s app doesn’t work properly. A particular political party has an aim to delete names of two crore voters,” said Bhattacharya.

Read Also
Akasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting...
article-image

From January 2, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will take to the streets and stand among the people to ensure that no legitimate voter gets disenfranchised and no Bengali is allegedly humiliated, intimidated, or harassed by the BJP–ECI combine.

Meanwhile, on the first day of hearing of SIR, CEO Manoj Agarwal has been given ‘Y plus’ category security.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Gujarat: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates 11-Acre Centre Of Excellence For Women

Gujarat: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates 11-Acre Centre Of Excellence For Women

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kogilu Demolition: KC Venugopal Speaks To Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar, Raises AICC...

Kogilu Demolition: KC Venugopal Speaks To Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar, Raises AICC...